‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Heaps High Praise on HunterGirl After Little Big Town Cover

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
On Sunday (May 15th), “American Idol” contestant HunterGirl took the stage to fight her way to one of the top 3 spots and judge Luke Bryan praised her for the stellar performance.

According to Taste of Country, HunterGirl took to the “American Idol” stage to perform Little Big Town’s single “Girl Crush” from their “Pain Killer” album. Following the performance, the judges all had amazing responses. “I’ve got a girl crush, Katy Perry declared. “Secondly, my nieces are on the show, and they came up to me and they said they are voting for you!”

“You’re totally in star mode,” fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan stated about HunterGirl’s performance. Perry chimed in, “She was today years old when she became a star!”

Along with “Girl Crush,” HunterGirl performed Carrie Underwood’s “Undo It” track. Needless to say, she is now in the Top 3 for “American Idol’s” 20th season. The Tennessean singer notably works with military veterans by writing songs to help them cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Meanwhile, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene were voted as the Top 3 of “American Idol” and will be performing at the season finale on Sunday (May 22nd).

‘American Idol’ Contestant HunterGirl Shares Details About Her New Original Song

While speaking to Billboard recently, “American Idol” contestant HunterGirl revealed more details about her new original song. It was literally the night the first episode of this season of ‘American Idol’ was on and I was scared to death going down the driveway of my parents’ house for the watch party.”

HunterGirl then stated that she hoped that everything was going to be ok, and then something interesting happened. “And a big thing in my family is the saying that whenever you see a red bird, it’s a member of your family from heaven coming to visit you. After I talked to God and asked Him if everything was going to be ok, a red bird flew in front of my car and another flew all the way home and I broke down.”

HunterGirl then shared that a few days later, she went back to Nashville and wrote the song “Red Bird” with her friends, Matt McKinney and Austin Goodloe. “The song means a lot to me and it’s for everybody that I’ve lost in my family and for anybody that needs a little help.”

HunterGirl also spoke to Parade about Luke Bryan’s support during this “American Idol” season. “He’s been a huge advocate for me, cheering me on. I can’t explain how much that means to me. Little Hunter would lose her mind thinking that Luke Bryan said [she had the best female country voice he’s heard in all five years as being a judge], so it’s a full circle for me.”

