Who will make it through today’s NC primary elections? Make your predictions here.

By Danielle Battaglia
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

North Carolina’s primary election Tuesday provides voters the opportunity to choose their party’s nominees for the state’s congressional delegation.

The decisions voters make at the polls will shape how North Carolina’s general election turns out and who might lead our state going forward.

Key battles to watch include the U.S. Senate race, though former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is considered the likely Democratic nominee after her fiercest competitors stepped aside. On the Republican side, Rep. Ted Budd has been leading in independent polls thanks largely to the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and efforts by conservative political action committee Club for Growth, which has pumped millions of dollars into his campaign.

All eyes need to be on North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, which includes the southeastern Triangle and is the state’s only swing district, meaning that Democrats or Republicans could take it in November’s general election.

The battle to replace retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District has left both Democrats and Republicans duking it out within their own party in a fight to represent the state’s northeastern-most counties. The district leans slightly to the left, but some believe Republicans could edge out Democrats there.

Democrats in the state’s 4th Congressional District include state Sen. Valerie Foushee, Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and American Idol star Clay Aiken, all fighting to represent the western Triangle and replace retiring Rep. David Price.

And what was thought to be an easy reelection for Rep. Madison Cawthorn in the 11th Congressional District has become an uphill battle for the freshman after more than a month of near constant controversies.

So we want to know from you, not who you want to win each race, but who you think will win each race.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

