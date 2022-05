No services are planned at this time for Michael Wayne Turner, 57, of Vinemont. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turner family. Michael passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Marshall County. He was born September 24, 1964 to Dillard Turner and Susan Moon Turner Hicks. He loved being outside and he was a very patient and kind hearted person.

VINEMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO