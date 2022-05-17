ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montco Moms Formulate a Plan for Formula

 5 days ago

Image via Unsplash.

In Glenside, and across Montgomery County, moms are suffering through a baby formula shortage, and have created a plan to help other moms that this shortage is affecting, reports Katie Katro for 6abc.

Drugstores and grocery stores are currently experiencing a shortage of baby formula, and many moms are seeking other alternatives, like other moms’ breastmilk.

Glenside resident Kelly Dittman is mom to 13-month-old Fiona, and has decided that while she is breastfeeding her daughter, she’s will also be pumping extra breastmilk for mothers in need. She has helped other moms through a Facebook group to get the dialogue going on who needs donor breastmilk.

Not all moms can breastfeed or have time to pump, so this is a way that other mothers can get help from local moms.

Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milkbank is another place where local moms can seek donor milk to feed their children.

If you are experiencing a baby formula shortage, the USDA says to not:

  • Feed cow’s milk to babies under age 1;
  • Don’t water down baby formula;
  • Don’t try to make your own.

If you have questions about your baby’s formula or what to feed your baby, please seek a medical professional or your baby’s pediatrician.

Read more about the baby formula shortage and how Montco moms are helping each other at 6abc.

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

