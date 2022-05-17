Montco Moms Formulate a Plan for Formula

Image via Unsplash.

In Glenside, and across Montgomery County, moms are suffering through a baby formula shortage, and have created a plan to help other moms that this shortage is affecting, reports Katie Katro for 6abc.

Drugstores and grocery stores are currently experiencing a shortage of baby formula, and many moms are seeking other alternatives, like other moms’ breastmilk.

Glenside resident Kelly Dittman is mom to 13-month-old Fiona, and has decided that while she is breastfeeding her daughter, she’s will also be pumping extra breastmilk for mothers in need. She has helped other moms through a Facebook group to get the dialogue going on who needs donor breastmilk.

Not all moms can breastfeed or have time to pump, so this is a way that other mothers can get help from local moms.

Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milkbank is another place where local moms can seek donor milk to feed their children.

If you are experiencing a baby formula shortage, the USDA says to not:

Feed cow’s milk to babies under age 1;

Don’t water down baby formula;

Don’t try to make your own.

If you have questions about your baby’s formula or what to feed your baby, please seek a medical professional or your baby’s pediatrician.