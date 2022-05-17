ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

A Popular Washington County Restaurant & Bar is Reopening Soon

By Courtlin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good news for the folks of Riverside! It was announced yesterday, May 17th, that Murphy's Bar & Grill at 71 1st St E will be reopening this summer!. Last July, the owners of Murphy's revealed on Facebook that after 25 years, the bar and restaurant would be closing down. A little...

