Authorities search for Fort Myers Old Navy thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of stealing from Old Navy in Fort Myers on May 9.

The man went into the Old Navy located at 5007 S Cleveland Avenue and removed $472.37 in clothing without paying, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

He then left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity or location to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.