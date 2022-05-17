ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man convicted of assault punched victim following car accident

By Avery Van Etten
 5 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nathaniel Hurricane Fields IV, a 34-year-old resident of Lancaster City, has been convicted of aggravated assault related to incidents that followed a vehicle accident in 2021.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office , Fields was involved in a collision in March 2021. When Lancaster City Police responded to the crash, they found only the injured victim — whose car had rear damage — still at the scene.

The victim told police that he was stopped at a stop sign waiting for a car to pass when Fields drove his car into the back of the victim’s vehicle. The victim approached Fields’ car and asked him for his information, according to the district attorney’s office, but Fields said he did not have a license.

The victim told police that Fields then punched him about five times in the body and face, causing him to fall and injure his wrist. Then Fields left the scene, the victim said. According to the district attorney’s office, a witness helped the victim into his car, and the victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Fields was convicted of a felony count of aggravated assault after a three-day trial in which a jury found him guilty of “causing a severe wrist injury to a victim after punching him multiple times,” according to the district attorney’s office.

A surgeon who provided medical care to the victim testified that the injuries he sustained were rare. The injuries required multiple surgeries including the insertion and removal of a rod and pins.

Assistant District Attorney Christie Wilson said this was “an unprovoked attack that ended up causing serious bodily injury to a victim who was over 60,” as paraphrased by the district attorney’s office.

Harrisburg police investigating weekend shootings involving teen victims

The defense argued that Fields did not intend to cause the wrist fractures or any kind of serious bodily injury, saying that he was only guilty of simple assault for punching the victim.

“After several punches it’s clear the defendant’s actions could knock someone to the ground and cause serious bodily injury,” Wilson said in her closing argument, according to the district attorney’s office. “This was a 62-year-old victim that was pummeled over and over again, never hit back once, and tried to get away from the defendant.”

Fields was also found guilty of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and two summary offenses of failing to give information and driving under suspension (he had 14 priors and a suspended license).

Fields’ bail was increased after the conviction, and he now awaits sentencing.

