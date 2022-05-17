ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political consultant: What Biden’s visit means for Buffalo

By Kelsey Anderson, Evan Anstey, Melanie Orlins
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Wake Up!, political consultant Jack O’Donnell joined us to discuss what President Biden’s visit means for Buffalo in wake of the mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others.

Hear what O’Donnell shared in the video player above and see the schedule for Biden’s visit to Buffalo here.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 8

AP_000405.5cf3a04c8b754ab091aeda42157f0fe7.1327
5d ago

Is this what Buffalo gets for having a massshooting? A self serving career political hack and his ding bat wife come to town? What did Buffalo do wrong to deserve this?

Reply
13
Anna
5d ago

It means Democrats never let a crisis or tragedy go to waste.

Reply(4)
14
