An Amesbury home is temporarily uninhabitable following a fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the three story wood frame house on Elm Street, with smoke coming from the third floor as firefighters arrived, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush. A man inside the house on the second floor was evacuated but thought another member of his family was trapped in the attic.

AMESBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO