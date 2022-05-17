ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions fans react to Matt Patricia's Patriots press conference photo

By Jeff Risdon
 5 days ago
If you ever need a definition of the term “persona non grata”, you don’t need a dictionary. Just check out Detroit Lions fans on social media whenever former head coach Matt Patricia is in the news.

Patricia’s three-year tenure in Detroit is one of the lowest points of a rather lengthy history of organizational failure. Fans will neither forgive nor forget just how badly Patricia stained the franchise with his “Patriot Way” experiment.

Now Patricia is back from whence he came, in New England. He’s working with the offensive line under mentor Bill Belichick. Patricia met with the Patriots media on Monday and Lions fans were quick to react and prove just how big of a persona non grata the old coach is in Detroit.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

