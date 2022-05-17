19-year-old dies after stabbing in northern Minnesota
A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it was called at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to a house on Waboose Trail Northwest in Pike Bay Township, in rural Cass Lake.
They arrived to find the man suffering from a stab wound and started lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services for further treatment, but he died from his injuries.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death, and also required hospital treatment.
At this time, the victim and suspect have not been named pending notification of family members.
