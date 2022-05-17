ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Perkiomen School Will Hold Its 147th Commencement with 93 Graduates from U.S. and Around the World

Logan Brassington, of Collegeville, is the school Valedictorian.Image via Perkiomen School.

Perkiomen School will hold its 147th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. on the campus in Pennsburg, Pa.

The Class of 2022 comprises 93 graduates from the U.S. and countries around the world.

Serving as Commencement Speaker is Assistant Head of School for Student Life Kevin Manferdini. Earlier this year, it was announced that the 2021–2022 school year will his final year of service at Perkiomen School.

“It is only fitting that Kevin Manferdini take the podium on graduation day,” says Head of School Mark A. Devey. “Kevin has been a stalwart member of the Perkiomen School community for 40 years, and this will be his final commencement. He has been the guiding hand to support many students in reaching this milestone of graduation and will be missed by students, colleagues, alumni and families.”

Logan Brassington, of Collegeville, Pa., has earned the honor of valedictorian. Brassington has the top academic standing in the Class of 2022, having taken 10 advanced placement courses, five honors courses, and earned the Entrepreneurial and Artificial Intelligence distinction. A student leader on campus who is active in student senate, diversity collaborative, and as host of the school’s podcast, Brassington has earned 10 varsity letters. He will attend the University of Pennsylvania.

Abirami Chinnakaruppan, of Macungie, Pa., has earned the distinction of salutatorian. She has distinguished herself with excellent academic standing, taking four advanced placement classes and four honors classes, and earning Entrepreneurial and Medical distinction. Chinnakaruppan serves as Student Senate President and has earned four varsity letters. Chinnakaruppan will attend the University of Pittsburgh.

In addition to commencement speakers, Devey announced the Baccalaureate Service speakers, who were nominated by the members of the Class of 2022. Science faculty member Casey Perlstein will deliver the faculty remarks, and Viktoriia Sokolova, of Kyiv, Ukraine, will represent the graduating class.

The Middle School Moving Up Ceremony, to be held on May 25, will feature eighth grade speakers Rufus Ville of Fleetwood, Pa., and Jane Manion of Hereford, Pa.

Further detail on these events is online.

BUCKSCO.Today

Cochlear Implants Enable Warminster Nursing Student to Hear Clear as a (Call) Bell

Kelsie Mitchell's cochlear implant has revived her academic progress toward a nursing degree. In her early 20s, Warminster’s Kelsie Mitchell began to struggle with hearing. She first thought it was fluid in her ears. But an official diagnosis revealed a more serious issue for the present-day nursing student. John Fey reported the story — and its solution of cochlear implants — in the Warminster Patch.
WARMINSTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Delco Families Bond to Overcome Baby Formula Shortage

Ashley Brown (front) and Kristen Bradwell prepare infant formula for their month-old daughter, Amelia, in their home in Brookhaven. Delaware County families are banding together to help each other find baby formula during a nationwide shortage, writes Sarah Gantz for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The families have turned into scavengers, searching...
BROOKHAVEN, PA
