Yosemite National Park, CA

Cable permits to hike up Half Dome in Yosemite National Park now available

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzdyE_0fgruM1300

The cables at Half Dome are going up in Yosemite National Park starting this week.

Officials say the cables will open for the season Thursday, May 19.

Guests will need to get a permit in advance before hiking Half Dome. The first wave of permits for the season is available starting Tuesday.

Visitors wishing to hike up Half Dome can register for a permit at www.recreation.gov. The permits are available two days in advance.

