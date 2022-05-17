What Should be Considered to be “Business Casual” Attire?

Image via Unsplash.

During an interview, you likely already know to dress your best. But what about after you are hired and told the office is business casual?

Those words together can throw some people off and lead to them having a faux pas of underdressing for the job.

To help you avoid that mistake yourself, Glassdoor put out a thorough list of what your attire options would be.

Here are some of the key points for both men and women.

It can be uncertain what is acceptable because truthfully each company has their own threshold for what they consider too casual.

Some businesses would be fine with you wearing a pair of jeans to work, while others would view that as totally out of place. To play it safe, stick with slacks until you have had a chance to take some cues from what you see your coworkers wearing. Women could also opt for a mid-length skirt.

As far as upper body wear, business casual is accepted to mean you can forgo wearing a tie or a jacket. You still do want to wear a plain button-up shirt or at the very least a polo shirt.

Similarly, for women, that would mean a blouse or a dress are commonplace.

Do not make the mistake of coming to work in a t-shirt, a hoodie, shorts, or flip-flops. While comfortable, that would single you out in a negative way in most workplaces.

There is a middle ground between full casual and business formal. Articles of clothing like sweatpants or leggings would not fall into that safe compromise.

If ever in doubt if an attire choice is too casual, it is always safer to go more professional than less. Even if wearing a suit makes you overdressed, nobody is going to think less of you for doing so.