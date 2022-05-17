Pennsylvania AG Shapiro tests positive for Covid-19 on primary election eve

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia on March 15, 2022. | Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, tested positive for Covid-19 hours before the polls opened for the state’s primary election on Tuesday, according to his campaign.

Campaign spokesperson Will Simons said Shapiro received his positive test result on Monday evening “after taking a precautionary test” ahead of a scheduled trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh.

Shapiro “is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home,” Simons said in a statement.

The candidate “will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown,” Simons added.

In a tweet confirming his positive test result, Shapiro urged Pennsylvanians to “[p]lease get out there and vote today — and after these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania.

Shapiro is running unopposed for the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination. But three other Pennsylvania nominating contests are being closely watched on Tuesday: the Republican gubernatorial primary, and the Democratic and Republican primaries for Senate.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democratic Senate candidate, also is unable to appear in-person for primary election activities on Tuesday; his campaign announced over the weekend that he is recovering from a stroke .