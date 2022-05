(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people in separate incidents.

Police arrested 24-year-old Samantha Rose of Creston on Monday at Walmart for 5th-degree theft. Police cited and released Rose from the scene.

Police arrested 54-year-old Christopher Joseph Conklin of Muskogee, Oklahoma, at Sumner and Adams for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Conklin to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 bond.