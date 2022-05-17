3-year-old hurt in Muskegon accidental shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police say a 3-year-old was seriously injured after getting hold of a gun and firing a shot.

The Muskegon Police Department said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a child showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was later transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Allen Avenue between Fork and Wood streets. Police would not say Tuesday to whom the gun belongs, whether the owner is a family member or whether the owner lived in the same home as the child.

Asked if the gun owner or any of the 3-year-old’s family members are being investigated, police said only that the investigation is open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.

