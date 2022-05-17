ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

3-year-old hurt in Muskegon accidental shooting

By Michael Oszust, Jacqueline Francis, Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJfIv_0fgrr2Tz00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police say a 3-year-old was seriously injured after getting hold of a gun and firing a shot.

The Muskegon Police Department said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a child showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was later transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Allen Avenue between Fork and Wood streets. Police would not say Tuesday to whom the gun belongs, whether the owner is a family member or whether the owner lived in the same home as the child.

Asked if the gun owner or any of the 3-year-old’s family members are being investigated, police said only that the investigation is open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WOOD TV8

Woman, man dead in apparent Muskegon murder-suicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent Friday evening murder-suicide in Muskegon. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to a home on 7th Street near West Forest Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Responding officers found the...
MUSKEGON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

2 arrested in nonfatal shootings outside Michigan graduation

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say detectives arrested two 18-year-olds in the shooting of two people outside of a high school graduation ceremony near Grand Rapids this week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives, with the help of the Michigan State Police and Livonia police, made a...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WZZM 13

Missing 1-year-old found safe, suspect in custody

Michigan State Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody and 1-year-old Armanii Elijah Smith is safe. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old baby following a domestic homicide. Police say the incident happened on the 1000...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whtc.com

Three Friday Afternoon Crashes North of Holland Injures Four

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies and other first responders had their hands full on Friday, with three injury crashes north of Holland involving a motorcycle, a pickup truck, a sedan and three SUV in a span of around two hours. The first call...
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy