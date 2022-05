If it’s been a couple of years since you’ve been to Le Bar a Boeuf—Jean-Robert de Cavel’s fun-yet-refined French bistro located on the first floor of the Edgecliff Private Residences in East Walnut Hills—it may be time for a revisit. The restaurant has undergone dramatic (and welcome) changes since our initial review in 2015. The formerly burger-centric menu now approaches the full repertoire of bistro classics. The changes are so extensive that the restaurant’s name, which essentially translates to “The Beef Bar,” no longer fits, despite the numerous cow sculptures that grace its interior. Perhaps “Table Redux” would be more apt.

