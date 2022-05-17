ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Illegal trash dumper caught on camera in Richmond

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was allegedly cited for illegal dumping after being caught in the act on camera, according to the Richmond Police Department. RPD recently received reports of illegal trash dumping in the city’s Central District. “A cognizant city employee checked to see if...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 2

