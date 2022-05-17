Illegal trash dumper caught on camera in Richmond

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects. The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.

EL CERRITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO