This month Airbnb will be ending their coronavirus-era cancellation policy, that allows Airbnb guests to cancel their reservations due to the virus without penalty. After May 31st, the short -term rental company will no longer allow COVID-19 to be a reason for cancellation under their “extenuating circumstances policy,” but will allow cancellations under the host own cancellation policy. This plan will go in effect for all countries except South Korea.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO