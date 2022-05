SAGINAW, MI — A Clio woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly setting a rural haunted attraction on fire hours after her car broke down on the Zilwaukee Bridge. Saginaw County District Judge A.T. Frank on Friday, May 20, arraigned 27-year-old Morgan M. Krotzer on one count of third-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of damaged property.

CLIO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO