ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Top WR Johntay Cook II Locks in Gators Official Visit

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFQXO_0fgrqN2c00

The Florida Gators will receieve an official visit from one of the nation's top receivers in the class of 2023.

Photo: Florida WRs coach Keary Colbert; Credit: UF athletic association

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the country in the class of 2023, Desoto (Texas) receiver Johntay Cook II has locked in an official visit with the Florida Gators on the weekend of June 3.

Cook, 6-foot, 170 pounds, has been pursued by the Gators for over a year now, offered by the previous coaching staff in April 2021. He was re-offered by UF's new staff this past March with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert leading the way on Cook's recruitment.

It's worth noting that Colbert's first commitment in his position at Florida came at the end of the 2022 cycle from Cook's home state, that being Caleb Douglas from Hightower (Texas).

Cook is considered the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 46 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per the On3Sports consensus rankings. Across two varsity seasons, Cook has compiled 81 receptions for 1,496 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Florida is aiming to put together a strong, deep group of wide receivers in their 2023 recruiting haul.

The Gators have already obtained commitments at the position from Eustis' (Fla.) Tyree Patterson and Buchholz's (Fla.) Creed Whittemore , and continue to pursue talents such as Cook, Stranahan's (Fla.) Hykeem Williams , Boone's (Fla.) Aidan Mizell , Gaither's (Fla.) Eugene Wilson III , Northwestern's (Fla.) Andy Jean and Lakeland's (Fla.) Tyler Williams , among others.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Eustis, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Texas State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keary Colbert
Person
Tyler Williams
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
HOUSTON, TX
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#Wr#Gators Official#The Florida Gators#Uf
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Woman Hospitalized After College Football Running Back’s Arrest

A woman reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision with Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh over the weekend. McIntosh was arrested Sunday morning on misdemeanor reckless driving charges. As well as, failure to wear a seatbelt. Authorities say the Bulldogs RB was traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone around 4 AM.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy