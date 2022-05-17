ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says it's concerned about proposed new UK law on N.Ireland trade

By Reuters
 5 days ago
AMSTERDAM, May 17 (Reuters) - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday the EU had significant concerns about the announcement by the UK government to enable legislation that would disapply basic elements of the Northern Ireland protocol.

"Unilateral actions are not acceptable," Sefcovic said in a statement.

Sefcovic added that should the UK decide to move ahead with the bill, the EU would need to respond with all measures at its disposal. He also said the potential of the flexibilities proposed by the EU commission had yet to be fully explored, adding: "They can deliver a real difference on the ground."

Reuters

Putin tells government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners, the Kremlin said on Friday. Last month, Putin called for structural changes to Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions, which he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Europe
Europe
U.K.
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
