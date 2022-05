UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) The Union County Sheriff’s Office sends best wishes to Deputy Jones on her next adventure. Deputy Jones has servered the Union County area for over 20 years. According to the sheriff’s office Deputy Jones is an outstanding person and deputy, and has worn many hats including Animal Enforcement Deputy, Civil Deputy, Medical Death Investigator and CPR Instructor.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO