West Alabama Works launches student jobs portal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The month of May has been pretty exciting for beloved Birmingham City Schools educator Reggie White. Not even two weeks after winning Alabama's Elementary Teacher of the Year, White is now the proud owner of a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was gifted to White by...
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Four young ladies from Fairfield High Preparatory School recently returned home from Dallas after ranking in the top 10 at the National JAG Conference. JAG stands for Jobs for Alabama Graduates and the program provides educational support and success strategies for Alabama's highest at-risk students. “Fairfield...
CLANTON, Ala. — Two school workers have filed suit claiming a central Alabama school system is wrongly trying to make them repay more than $55,000 total in salary that administrators claim they weren’t due. Chilton County school employees Christie Payne and Shellie Smith sued on Friday. Both workers...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin, along with the Birmingham City Council, approved $6.6 million in additional funds for emergency rental assistance. The money will be used to fulfill outstanding approved applications that were put on hold in February due to exhausted funds. “These additional monies will ensure that...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A four-hour block party took place in downtown Birmingham Friday as residents celebrated a big completion ahead of The World Games this summer. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph explains how the refreshment along Birmingham's 20th Street coincides with the much-anticipated arrival of "the world!"
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Chandra and Patrick Harvey of Hoover used their free time in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to start a retail business. The Harvey’s named their print-on-demand online business “JoyfulbyHarvey”. Their merchandise includes custom T-shirts, caps, cups, bags, and more. Despite the challenges of running a small business, the Harvey’s say they’ve been blessed.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — A frightening situation is underway in Greene County, Alabama, as the county is at risk of losing its ambulance services on Friday due to lack of funding. Not only will residents lose the ability to receive medical help from in-county services, but dozens of full-time and part-time employees will also lose their jobs.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — On Thursday, Greene County was on the brink oflosing its EMS services due to a lack of funding, but those worries are temporarily on hold thanks to donations from community members. City of Eutaw employee Corey Martin, who is authorized to speak on behalf of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's a party Friday night in downtown Birmingham to celebrate the refresh of 20th Street North. Work has been underway on 20th Street North since October 2021 to expand bike and flex lanes, improve sidewalks and crosswalks, install new landscaping and add cafe-style seating. The party...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last Sunday was a hot one in Birmingham, Alabama as the USFL's Stallions took on the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium. Family and fans gathered in the stands to cheer on their respective teams, and among the crowd sat Lauren McFarland, the pregnant wife of Stallions safety Christian McFarland.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No one was hurt, after a house fire in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters battled the fire on Warrior Road just before 6:00 a.m. today. Fire crews arrived and saw a lot of flames and smoke already coming from the structure. There's...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher popped off at Alabama head coach Nick Saban Thursday after Saban said A&M had the top recruiting class this year because the program "bought every player on their team," referencing the new Name, Image and Likeness deals. Hear Fisher's full rant in the video above.
RIVERSIDE, Ala. — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of four family members after responding to a call about a suicidal man in Riverside Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home on Depot Street around 9:47 a.m. where they found a man inside with a...
