ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

West Alabama Works launches student jobs portal

By Sarah Killian
wvtm13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — West Alabama Works is connecting students to jobs through...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Chilton County Schools employees sue system over repayment demands

CLANTON, Ala. — Two school workers have filed suit claiming a central Alabama school system is wrongly trying to make them repay more than $55,000 total in salary that administrators claim they weren’t due. Chilton County school employees Christie Payne and Shellie Smith sued on Friday. Both workers...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham approves more funding for rental assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin, along with the Birmingham City Council, approved $6.6 million in additional funds for emergency rental assistance. The money will be used to fulfill outstanding approved applications that were put on hold in February due to exhausted funds. “These additional monies will ensure that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wvtm13.com

Excitement back on Birmingham's 20th Street ahead of The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A four-hour block party took place in downtown Birmingham Friday as residents celebrated a big completion ahead of The World Games this summer. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph explains how the refreshment along Birmingham's 20th Street coincides with the much-anticipated arrival of "the world!"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover minority small business selling 2022 World Games merchandise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Chandra and Patrick Harvey of Hoover used their free time in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to start a retail business. The Harvey’s named their print-on-demand online business “JoyfulbyHarvey”. Their merchandise includes custom T-shirts, caps, cups, bags, and more. Despite the challenges of running a small business, the Harvey’s say they’ve been blessed.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Greene County in severe danger of losing EMS services due to lack of funding

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — A frightening situation is underway in Greene County, Alabama, as the county is at risk of losing its ambulance services on Friday due to lack of funding. Not only will residents lose the ability to receive medical help from in-county services, but dozens of full-time and part-time employees will also lose their jobs.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I T#West Alabama Works#I G N I T E Student Jobs
wvtm13.com

Party to celebrate 20th Street refresh Friday night in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's a party Friday night in downtown Birmingham to celebrate the refresh of 20th Street North. Work has been underway on 20th Street North since October 2021 to expand bike and flex lanes, improve sidewalks and crosswalks, install new landscaping and add cafe-style seating. The party...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
ALA
wvtm13.com

No injuries after large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No one was hurt, after a house fire in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters battled the fire on Warrior Road just before 6:00 a.m. today. Fire crews arrived and saw a lot of flames and smoke already coming from the structure. There's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

4 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ala. — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of four family members after responding to a call about a suicidal man in Riverside Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home on Depot Street around 9:47 a.m. where they found a man inside with a...
RIVERSIDE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy