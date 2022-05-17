Burnout or Balance?: Working moms battling the gender wage gap

Virginia Beach’s favorite son, J.R.Clark, is back with new music. His highly anticipated EP, My State of Mind: The Prelude, sees him continue to build the buzz with thought-provoking hip-hop that will make you nod your head and while expanding your thoughts. Independent and limitless, J.R.Clark flaunts his worth on “Million Dollar Contracts,” catches a vibe on “Put You On Game,” and delivers a timeless sound with “HourGlass.” It’s a project that will leave listeners wanting more, hoping that whatever this is a prelude for drops sooner rather than later.
