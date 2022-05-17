Burnout or Balance?: Working moms battling the gender wage gap

There is a new kind of leader emerging in the workplace: One who doesn’t identify with your gender roles, programming, or expectations. This is one of their superpowers. They will challenge your boundaries of what it means to be feminine or masculine and whether that even matters. There is a rising emergence of transgender and non-binary employees who are willing to be open and honest about who they are, even in the workplace, and it’s forcing a new conversation around gender equality. One where gender is very important to get right, and yet may not be obvious on the surface.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO