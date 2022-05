Bruce A. Bump, 68, of Lakeview, OH, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home. Bruce was born on July 16, 1953, in Bellefontaine, OH, a son of the late Carroll and Thelma Bodey Bump. He married Loretta Jean Blevins on April 1, 1999, in DeGraff, OH and she preceded him in death on March 22, 2017. He is also preceded in death by a brother, John Bump.

