Time To Travel: Find Cheap Airfare Every Time

“Next time you find a deal like that, will you let me know?”

Scott Keyes heard that question a lot after finding a roundtrip flight from New York to Milan for $130. Thus, Scott’s Cheap Flights was born.

As Keyes points out to Matt and Joel , hosts of How to Money podcast, airlines occasionally make errors when listing their fares online. This results in ridiculously low prices, like round trip flights to Italy for under $200.

While these instances are rare, Keyes says they are not the only way to score cheap international and domestic flights.

“We are living in what I call the golden age of cheap flights,” Keyes said. “If you look at airfare today compared to 10-years ago, once adjusted for inflation, it is 35% cheaper on average.”

This is in part due to the rise of budget airlines, whose lower rates have forced the larger carriers to drop their prices to stay competitive. But there are ways to decrease the cost of your flight even further, and it starts with being flexible with your travel schedule.

“You talk about building your own layover and how that is the way to cross the ocean as cheaply as possible,” said Joel. “You talk about how it can save up to 80% sometimes.”

Keyes said he mastered creating layovers when he was planning a trip to Norway. The price of a non-stop flight from his home in Washington D.C. to Norway was between $700 and $800. However, a flight to the country of Belgium was $250.

“I remembered that flights in Europe are pretty cheap, and I could fly up to Norway for like $50,” Keyes told the hosts. “I was able to fly into Belgium, spend a couple of days exploring and then fly up to Norway.”

