Linn County, MO

Troopers Arrest Indianapolis Man In Linn County

By Tom Tingerthal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indianapolis resident was arrested Monday afternoon in Linn...

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Report for Thursday includes 96 calls for service. some of the calls include:. 09:43 a.m., Officers conducted a follow-up investigation located at 2801 Hornet Rd. involving a suspected vehicle involved in a drive-by Orbies shooting. Investigation continues. 10:27 a.m., Probation and Parole called to inform them they...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Arkansas Woman Injured In Accident With Deer

An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-35 in Daviess County Friday evening. State Troopers report the crash happened at the 82 mile marker as 33-year-old Jaqueline Ayers of Alma Arkansas was southbound and struck a deer. Her vehicle ran off the left side of the road. She was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Man in custody after standoff situation in Clay County

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in custody following an hours long standoff situation. It all began just after 2 p.m. Friday Clay City at a home on Main Street. Deputies tell us they were trying to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside the home.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Linn County, MO
Indianapolis, IN
Linn County, MO
Indiana Crime & Safety
Missouri Crime & Safety
Woman sentenced to 32 years for dealing methamphetamine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman prosecutors describe as "one of the largest meth dealers in our community" is going to prison for almost 20 years. Jennifer Ann Martinez was sentenced to 32 years this week, with 19 of that in prison. Martinez was first arrested in March of last year, and again in June.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday near the 2-mile-marker of I-70 E in Vigo Co. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the two-mile marker when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree before coming to an abrupt stop.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Dog found after police bust down apartment door

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette family has been reunited with their four-legged friend. As we've reported, the dog went missing after a police investigation on April 26. The dog got out after police were called to an apartment on South 3rd Street to investigate a suspected stabbing. On...
LAFAYETTE, IN
ISP: Suspected heroin dealers arrested in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men suspected of dealing heroin after a large amount of drugs was found at a home. Police say they began investigating 28-year-old Bloomington man Kyle Whitaker after receiving a tip he was involved in dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County. Investigators in Monroe County obtained […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Moberly Woman Had Serious Injuries In Linn County Crash

A two-vehicle accident in Linn County Thursday left one driver with serious injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened about 9:45 am on US 36, east of Brookfield. 41-year-old Melissa A McKenzie of Moberly was southbound and failed to yield, pulling into the path of a westbound vehicle on US 36, driven by 78-year-old David D Ediger of Newton, KS. McKinzie had serious injuries and a passenger in the Ediger vehicle, 77-year-old Kay Ediger, had minor injuries. They were both taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation warrant

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation. The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.
TRENTON, MO
Booked Into Jail

Chillicothe Police booked 25-year-old Brittney Dawn Evans into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday afternoon on a Livingston County warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, involving drugs. Bond is set at $5,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Indiana man dead in Cass County head-on crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Cass County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead following a head-on crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Sass of La Porte, Indiana. Deputies say both drivers has serious injuries and had...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of May 23rd

The Missouri Department of Transportation has several projects scheduled in the upcoming week, including roadside work and pothole patching across the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, the work includes:. Caldwell County. US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June....
MISSOURI STATE
Lawrenceburg police ID motorcyclist seen punching driver

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police in Lawrenceburg say they have identified the motorcyclist seen attacking a driver on camera. Video taken on Sunday from what appears to be a traffic camera shows three motorcyclists pull up next to a black vehicle stopped at an intersection of U.S. 50 and Lorey Lane in Greendale. One of the […]
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Felon arrested on firearms, parole violation charges

Bethany, MO: A Cameron man, who was on parole following a conviction for involuntary manslaughter, was arrested on May 10 on several felony counts including the possession of a defaced firearm. Bethany Police Officer Eric Rimmer arrested Elijah C. Mandich, 21, at the Casey’s General Store on 41st Street on...
BETHANY, MO
Livingston County Most Wanted

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department added three people to their most wanted list. 31-year-old Chase Jordan Fantazia of Chillicothe is wanted for an alleged Probation Violation on his original conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Bond set at $20,000. 36-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Sumner is wanted for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

