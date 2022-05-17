Troopers Arrest Indianapolis Man In Linn County

A two-vehicle accident in Linn County Thursday left one driver with serious injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened about 9:45 am on US 36, east of Brookfield. 41-year-old Melissa A McKenzie of Moberly was southbound and failed to yield, pulling into the path of a westbound vehicle on US 36, driven by 78-year-old David D Ediger of Newton, KS. McKinzie had serious injuries and a passenger in the Ediger vehicle, 77-year-old Kay Ediger, had minor injuries. They were both taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO