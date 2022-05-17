ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Likely-Rabid Ferocious Bobcat Attacks Occurred in Maine

By Lizzy Snyder
 5 days ago
In Stow Maine, a father and son were attacked by their barn bobcat, on Wednesday. The following day, just a couple miles down the road another attack occurred when the bobcat attacked a couples dog, this is all according to an article posted by Conway Daily Sun. The two...

WMTW

Man dies on Horn Pond in Acton

ACTON, Maine — A Standish man died on Horn Pond in Acton Saturday. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office say Donald Heath, 39, was standing in ankle deep water when he collapsed, possibly from a medical event. Responders say Heath was at a birthday party when he went...
ACTON, ME
Q106.5

Wells Police Say 3 People Have Been Shot, 1 Arrested

Three people in a family in Wells have been shot and police say one person is in custody. Wells Police report the people who were injured were transported to local hospitals. Their names have not been released and police have not commented on how badly they were hurt. Officials say...
WELLS, ME
WGME

BREAKING: Shooting involving a family in Wells

Wells (WGME) -- Police in Wells are investigating a shooting involving a family that happened Saturday afternoon. State Police confirmed that their major crimes unit is assisting Wells Police with the incident that happened on Sanford Road. Wells Police say the alleged shooter is being detained at the Wells Police...
WELLS, ME
whdh.com

Maine power line workers, neighbors save woman from burning home

A pair of power line workers in Richmond, Maine were able to save a woman’s life after her home went up in flames while she was still inside. Adam Douin and Jeff Dyer, working with neighbors, were able to put up a ladder to reach the woman trapped on the second floor before firefighters responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, ME
Q106.5

1 Man is Dead After a Shooting at an Augusta Towing Company

Maine State Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Augusta. Augusta Police are working with State Police after 36-year-old Tyler Morin of Lewiston was shot to death. Officials say the shooting took place just before 11:00 Friday morning at Ready Road Service Towing Company, 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Lewiston man shot dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — No arrests have been made yet as police investigate a morning shooting in Augusta Friday morning. Few details have been released. Augusta and Maine State Police were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive around 10:55 a.m. That is where they found the body of 36-year-old Tyler Morin from Lewiston.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Nine people displaced by fire in Solon

SOLON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire in Solon that left nine people without a place to live. The fire was reported Wednesday night on North Main Street, according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports flames broke out in a kitchen,...
SOLON, ME
WMTW

Tornado warning issued for portions of western Maine

RANGELEY, Maine — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of western Maine, including Rangeley, Salem and Phillips Saturday evening. The warning was issued at about 7:30 p.m. because radar indicated a possible tornado. The storm was also capable of producing quarter sized hail. The tornado warning was dropped at about 7:50 p.m.
RANGELEY, ME
B98.5

Lewiston Man Dead Following Friday Morning Shooting In Augusta

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, a Lewiston man is dead following a Friday shooting at an Augusta business. The newspaper is reporting that the deceased man is 36 year old Tyler Morin. The shooting reportedly took place at Ready Road Service on Riverside Drive. According to a representative for...
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
WCVB

Wednesday, May 25: Main Streets and Back Roads of York County, Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is headed to York County, home to fascinating history, a long artistic tradition, spectacular natural beauty and of course, a diner! Ted stops by a one-time ski resort turned conservation area. In Sanford, he grabs a bite at the Third Alarm Diner, finds a hit with the Sanford Mainers baseball team, and catches up with a theater company in Saco. In Alfred, Ted explores the history of the area’s once-thriving Shaker community. And he wraps it all by sampling one of Maine’s famous Holy Donuts.
YORK COUNTY, ME
townline.org

Fish kill on Webber Pond appears to be tied to parasite

VASSALBORO, ME — Over the past couple of weeks there has been a noticeable fish kill on Webber Pond, in Vassalboro. On the east shore of the cove, dozens of dead largemouth bass have been washing ashore. The question that has been asked is why only largemouth bass have been affected.
VASSALBORO, ME
Q97.9

Is This Tree at the Hannaford in Biddeford, Maine the New Auburn Walmart Pole?

The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.
AUBURN, ME
nbcboston.com

Officials in Maine Concerned About Record Breaking Heat Expected

The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents. "Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME. According to...
MAINE STATE
