Rochester, MN

Rochester Public Schools Enrollment Could Fall By More Than 1000

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester School Board will be briefed Tuesday on an enrollment report that projects the loss of more than 1000 students over the next 5 years. The current enrollment is around 17,800. The report shows the number could be around 16,500 at the...

Official End to Lawsuit Over Rochester’s Newest Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The legal fight over Rochester's newest parking ramp is officially over. An Olmsted County Judge today issued an order to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled in the future. The lawsuit was filed by the City of Rochester against Collaborative Design Group and alleged the firm was responsible for a major flaw discovered in Ramp 6 not long after it opened in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester DMC Transit Project Price Tag Rises to $150 Million

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met today and was presented with an update on the proposed Link Bus Rapid Transit project. The update included some enhancements to the original proposal, which have contributed to an increase in the overall price tag of the massive project, According to the presentation, the estimated cost has risen from about $114 million to nearly $150 million since the original project was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. The presentation indicated the higher price tag would not impact the local share of the overall cost, which is just under $59 million, but the revised application boosts the federal government's contribution to about 60-percent of the total price tag.
ROCHESTER, MN
Public Commemoration Event For Rochester’s New Peace Plaza

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An event celebrating the completion of the revamped Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester will take place Wednesday afternoon. The City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are inviting the public to attend a Commemoration of Peace Plaza at 1:30 PM that will be followed by a community-hosted celebration from two until 6 PM that will include a variety of activities and musical performances.
ROCHESTER, MN
There Has Been A Big Addition Added To SE MN Park

Residents of and visitors to Faribault might want to stop by Slevin Park to see the BIG addition that was recently added. The Faribault Parks and Recreation staff had plenty of time on their hands recently during all of the rain that occurred to put together a HUGE chair that will be a part of Slevin Park in Faribault. The chair was so big that a piece of construction equipment had to move it into place!
FARIBAULT, MN
Former Rochester Chateau Theater Operator Sues City

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester City Council Monday approved an agreement with Threshold Arts that is expected to lead to a reopening of the Chateau Theater. Meanwhile, the previous operator has sued the city for damages it says were suffered while it was trying to open and run the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
Census Highway Signs Updated in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has started the process of replacing city highway signs across southeastern Minnesota to reflect the updated population numbers compiled during the 2020 US Census. Throughout the 11 county region managed by the MnDOT District 6 headquarters in Rochester, new overlays...
ROCHESTER, MN
Overnight Highway 52 Lane Closures In Rochester Start Next Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 52 motorists will notice overnight lane closures starting Monday in Rochester for bridge cleaning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 22, May 24, and May 25. During the work, sand and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high-pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.
ROCHESTER, MN
In-Person Early Voting For 1st District Congress Primary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - In-person early voting for the First District Congressional special election primary started today in Olmsted County. Eligible voters can cast their absentee ballots in person at the new Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester. The hours are 8 AM until 5 PM through Friday of this week and 10 AM through 3 PM on Saturday. In-person voting will also be available at the Elections Office from 8 AM until 5 PM next Monday, which is the final day of absentee voting. The actual primary election will take place next Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Retiring State Senator is Running For Olmsted County Board Seat

Rochester State Senator Dave Senjem is retiring from the State Legislature but not from politics. The two-week filing period for candidates seeking public offices in Minnesota's general election in November opened today and Senjem was among the first in the Rochester area to put his name on the list. He is running for the District 2 Commissioners position on the Olmsted County Board. The seat is currently held by Ken Brown, who recently announced he would not be running for reelection this fall after serving as a County Commissioner for two decades.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.
ROCHESTER, MN
One of the Best Cities For Wine-Lovers is Just An Hour From Rochester

There's great news if you love a glass of wine because a new survey just found that one of the Best U.S. Cities for Wine Lovers is just an hour away from Rochester. I wasn't always a huge fan of wine like I am now. However, that changed when my wife and I took our first trip out to Napa Valley in California. We toured a bunch of great wineries, did a lot of wine tastings, and were able to learn a LOT about what to look for in the various types of wines and which varietals (now THERE'S a wine term for ya!) gave us the wines we like the most. (I'm a big fan of red wines that are really oaky and jammy, btw.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 63 south of Racine and a mini-van was traveling west on 280th Street just before 5:30 p.m.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Rochester Man May Face Bias-Related Assault Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested for an incident that police say involved racism. A 47-year-old Hispanic man told police he was getting out of his vehicle in the 800 block of 4th St SE around 11:00 pm Monday when he heard racial slurs from across the street. The man who was yelling also accused the victim of sexually assaulting young children.
ROCHESTER, MN
State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were working to remove the vehicle from the median along northbound I-35 just north of Northfield. The State Patrol yesterday issued an advisory asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, MN
