Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival

By JAKE COYLE
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
France Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Roll Out Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17 until May 28 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (Daniel Cole)

CANNES, France — (AP) — After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for what organizers hope will be a f ully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival's prestigious top award, the Palme d'Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes.

“This year, everyone wanted to come to Cannes,” said Thierry Frémaux, artistic director of the festival, ahead of the opening. “Everyone wanted to meet again.”

This year's Cannes will officially begin Tuesday evening with an opening ceremony preceding the premier of "Final Cut," which was renamed from its original title, "Z," after Ukrainian protesters noted that the letter Z to some symbolizes support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is expected to be a regular presence in Cannes. The festival has barred Russians with ties to the government. Set to screen are several films from prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction.” Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was killed in Mariupol in April will also be shown by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova.

On Tuesday, Cannes will also present the jury that will decide this year's Palme d'Or, the biggest prize. Serving alongside jury president Vincent Lindon, the French actor, are: Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

