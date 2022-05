Manchester City have apologised after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was 'assaulted' as he made his way from the pitch following Sunday's game at the Etihad. Villa later released a statement saying Olsen is "completely fine", confirming he did take a bang on the back of the head, but indicating nobody was sure if the incident was deliberate or an accident. Villa said they consider the matter closed and will not be making a complaint.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO