Dr. Anthony Fauci To Deliver Keynote Remarks At University Of Maryland, Baltimore’s Commencement Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement ceremony this week, the university announced Tuesday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the face of federal efforts to combat COVID-19, is scheduled to give those remarks to the Class of 2022 when they formally graduate on Thursday.

“His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the profession fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” the university said, noting that the graduating class includes future nurses, doctors and pharmacists whose work played a key role during the pandemic.

Fauci’s audience will be made up of graduates from the University of Maryland’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work, law and graduate programs.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

President Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.