ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Deliver Keynote Remarks At University Of Maryland, Baltimore’s Commencement Ceremony

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zk4V_0fgrjQ3G00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement ceremony this week, the university announced Tuesday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the face of federal efforts to combat COVID-19, is scheduled to give those remarks to the Class of 2022 when they formally graduate on Thursday.

“His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the profession fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” the university said, noting that the graduating class includes future nurses, doctors and pharmacists whose work played a key role during the pandemic.

Fauci’s audience will be made up of graduates from the University of Maryland’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work, law and graduate programs.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

President Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Exhibit Focuses On Maryland’s Ties To The Civil Rights Movement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — America is once again facing a racial reckoning after a mass shooting this past weekend in Buffalo, New York. The attack against a predominantly Black community is being investigated as a hate crime. As that tragedy is being investigated, a Baltimore museum is preparing to open a new exhibit that focuses on the continued fight for civil rights. The Maryland Center for History and Culture on Park Avenue in Baltimore has a mission to educate a new generation. Allison Tollman told WJZ that the new exhibit will highlight Maryland’s contributions to the struggle for equality. “The Civil Rights was generational and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News

Photos: Preakness hats turn heads

Preakness hats turn heads Baltimore City Council president Nick Mosby, left, and his wife, Maryland state attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, center, arrive prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Naval Academy, MD
CBS Baltimore

UMMS Employees Learn To Intervene, Save Lives On National Stop The Bleed Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid continued violent crime in Baltimore City and other high-profile mass shootings nationwide, Thursday marked national Stop The Bleed Day.“We have a real problem right now in society and we can be there for one another if we get this training,” nurse Brad Antlitz said while leading a training season at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.About 100 University of Maryland Medical System employees received training Thursday. Many will head training sessions throughout the community.“This isn’t going to prevent bullets from flying. It isn’t going to prevent people from being unkind to each...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools May Require Mandatory Masks If COVID Cases Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting in Anne Arundel County, Superintendent George Arlotto brought forth a recommendation supported by him and the County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.    The recommendation states that if any school has a COVID rate of 5% or higher, then students and staff will be asked to wear a mask and test at home.  COVID-19 rates rising. Anne Arundel County Public Schools saw 11 outbreaks at schools in the past week in a county where cases have tripled in the past month. This recommendation is designed to keep more children in schools.    In a statement, the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Allocates Another $11M Of ARPA Funds To Address Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will use another $11 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist the Department of Planning’s efforts to combat food insecurity, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The money will go toward several initiatives from the agency’s Food Policy & Planning Division, which distributes boxes of produce and supports incentives for more nutritious options at farmers’ markets, a MedStar Health initiative to provide outgoing patients with fresh produce, and a training program for urban farms in the city’s “Black Butterfly.” In the fall, Scott announced a $16 million allocation to the Baltimore City Health Department to continue...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Unveil “SMART” Crime Strategy As Violence Surges; Hogan Weighs In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under a plan announced Wednesday by Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore police officers will shift from being “call-takers” to the traditional role of walking patrol and engaging with neighborhood residents. The response to some minor crimes will be outsourced or handled remotely.  ‘Our patrol officers should be patrolling’ Mayor speaking now on new S.M.A.R.T. police initiative that he says is aimed at more community policing, freeing up police for emergency calls…and using other means to respond to non-emergencies. @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/FwMB8w29aj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022 Traffic incidents that do not involve injury or drunken...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Shame On You’: Pittman Blasts ‘Misleading’ Text Sent To Anne Arundel County Families About School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement Thursday criticizing a mass text sent to parents that he said contained “disinformation about the status of masks” in public schools. The county executive said the text message was sent Tuesday evening to a “number of families” throughout the county. “The message contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information designed to confuse parents and students,” he said. Pittman’s statement came the day after Superintendent George Arlotto presented a recommendation to the Board of Education to require masking and at-home testing of students and staff if their school has a 5% or...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Commencement Address#College#Wjz#The Naval Academy
CBS Baltimore

Local Dance Group Invites You To Groove At Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Block Party

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend.   “We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T.  The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances.   “And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis.   The group has...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Extending Deadline To Enroll In Virtual Learning For 2022-23

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended the deadline for students who wish to enroll in virtual learning for the 2022-23 school year. Families have until Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. to sign up for Port VLP, which makes virtual learning a student’s primary mode of instruction for the upcoming school year. Enrollees will have access to the core curriculum for their grade, as well as telehealth services. Students who were absent 10% or more of the school days during the 2021-2022 academic year will not be eligible. Administrators will hold a virtual information session on Port VLP on May 26 at 6 p.m.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Allergy
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Will Baltimore Make The List? FIFA Plans To Announce 2026 World Cup Sites On June 16

CHICAGO (AP/WJZ) — FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16. Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas — including M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore — remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018. Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy