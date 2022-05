VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Several crashes closed a stretch of westbound and eastbound Interstate70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. One crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado State Patrol says a semi tractor’s saddle tank ruptured and is spilling fuel. Right now, the spill is being contained, and no waterways are affected. Multiple closures on I-70 Vail Pass. Avoid travel if possible. Currently both directions are closed due to multiple crashes and a hazardous material incident. Westbound will be closed at least 2 hours and eastbound has no ETA...

