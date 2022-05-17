ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next stop, Hagerstown: Trucker convoy returns to Md. speedway

By Kate Davison
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The People's Convoy plans to arrive at the Hagerstown Speedway, its previous staging area, on Tuesday, according to the organization's website. A rally is planned for 6 p.m. at the location. The group announced on its Youtube page during an Ohio rally Sunday that they...

