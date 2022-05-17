ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Talks David McCallum’s Return for Last Two Episodes of Season 19

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403puk_0fgrhjwb00

For nearly 15 years, David McCallum played the fan-favorite NCIS character Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the fatherly, kind-hearted chief medical examiner. In 2017, however, McCallum exchanged his series regular contract for a limited role. Though he wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to NCIS, he was over 80 years old at that point and wanted a little more time to spend with his family.

As NCIS Season 19 drew to a close, producers knew that Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), the new chief medical examiner, and Ducky’s protege, could use a little help from his old mentor. So, the beloved medical examiner returned for not one but two episodes.

In an interview with TV Line, Brian Dietzen gave his thoughts about the reunion between Palmer and Ducky. The interviewer commented on Ducky’s return for episode 19, reminding fans of the fantastic chemistry between Dietzen and McCallum. He then asked if David McCallum would return for episode 20, the season finale.

“Yes,” Dietzen replied. “We don’t get to have Palmer and Ducky in tons of scenes together for the episode because they’re not working together so much anymore. But we do get to see them together in a scene that I think is just wonderful. It’s just always so great to have David come back and it’s wonderful to see how great that guy is at his job. I love working with him and it’s always a treat.”

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Talks Gibbs’ Departure from the Show

Season 19 of NCIS brought another unexpected, albeit far less welcome, change in Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) departure from the show. Since the series’ inception, Gibbs acted as the keystone of the team. He was both a father figure and professional mentor to everyone (with the exception of Ducky, who was always a father figure to Gibbs). Mark Harmon’s decision to retire from NCIS left a large void, not only in canon but among the team of actors as well.

Though Brian Dietzen feels the writers of NCIS “did a wonderful job” with Gibbs’ departure, it posed a tough challenge for his character, Jimmy Palmer. Luckily, Palmer had Ducky to offer him some words of wisdom to get him through.

“Because of that, Jimmy probably has come to peace with Gibbs’ decision to leave,” Dietzen explained. “But that doesn’t mean that the guy’s not gonna miss him. He certainly has been so close with him over the years, and Gibbs has saved his bacon more than once. And NCIS, as we’ve always said, there’s such a family dynamic to it that can’t be denied. In that respect when a family member moves away and that sort of thing, that doesn’t mean they’re not a part of your life anymore. It just means they’re not a part of your day to day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Deeks Reference Mark Harmon’s Gibbs?

It’s always fun when some of our favorite “NCIS” franchise characters make references to other characters outside of their own show; especially because “NCIS” crossovers are extremely rare. However, in a recent episode, one of our top favorite “NCIS: Los Angeles” characters, Marty Deeks, made a prominent reference to former Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And now, you might be wondering why. Well, if that’s the case, then we’ve laid out all the details for you here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Mark Harmon
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#S Wonderful#Tv Line
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: This Gibbs Rule is Oddly Specific

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) departed the “NCIS” team months ago. However, his long list of rules remains iconic both within the fictional headquarters and the franchise itself. Additionally, many of Gibbs’ rules make sense for our dynamic group of investigators. Two include Rule 9, which is “never go anywhere without a knife” and Rule 15, “always works as a team.” Among his long list of rules though, Gibbs has one that seems oddly specific, and that’s Rule 62.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 19, Episode 19 Recap: Here’s Everything You Missed

NCIS on Monday night had another action-packed episode with star Sean Murray having his daughter join him on the show. Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee in the CBS drama. It must have been a blast to have Cay Ryan Murray appear alongside dear old Dad. He even got a chance to introduce her as his co-star. Let’s see how the episode panned out with some details.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

460K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy