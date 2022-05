VAN WERT – Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle Auto Sales, grew up in a home where his father worked hard doing plumbing and electrical work to earn keep for his mother, seven siblings and himself. In fact, his father was 52-years old and his mother was 48-years old when he was born. McCracken, who attended Lincolnview Schools, said that his family lived on Dog Creek Road north of Middle Point.

