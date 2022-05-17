ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socastee, SC

1 in custody after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting Tuesday morning in Socastee, police say

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDO9B_0fgrhSt800

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in Socastee, and a suspect is in custody, Horry County police said.

The woman’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening, HCPD said in a Facebook post . It happened about 7:30 a.m. on Lake Park Drive, police said.

Officers arrived and found the victim in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13. She was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, HCPD said.

A suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to police.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after crash in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the area of 5503 Highway 544 and lanes of traffic were blocked as of 1:40 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Socastee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Socastee, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into jail Friday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Hartsville in October 2020. Clarence Brunson was found in Pennsylvania and brought back to South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. The charge […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Conway Friday night. SanJuan Martinez, 31, from Mexico but living in Conway died on the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
myhorrynews.com

Man dies in Conway area wreck Friday night

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday night when the van he was driving overturned near Conway, authorities said. SanJuan Martinez, who was from Mexico but lived in Conway, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with ‘after prom party’ double shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department. Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available. The arrests are in connection with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man sentenced for armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2019 armed robbery. Terry Jerome Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault of a high and aggravated nature and an unrelated first-degree burglary charge, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office said in a release. Smith pleaded before […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway Police searching for missing man last seen in December

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are searching for a missing man last seen in December 2021. Julian Ross Ellington was reported missing on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. In a Facebook post, police say Ellington was last seen around December 25, 2021 on Elm Street in Conway. Ellington is 32 years old, 5’8″, and 180 […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 5-acre outdoor fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue said Friday it was battling a five-acre outdoor fire. Crews were called at 2:59 p.m. to an outdoor fire in the area of Cleveland Drive, HCFR said. Nearby structures are being protected. Residents may see smoke in the area. The Loris Fire Department and South Carolina […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County murder suspect who was charged in a shooting in 2019 was found dead after not showing up for trial, according to officials. Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, was scheduled to be tried Monday for the murder of Charles Edward Lawrence but he didn’t show up, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy