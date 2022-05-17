1 in custody after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting Tuesday morning in Socastee, police say

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in Socastee, and a suspect is in custody, Horry County police said.

The woman’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening, HCPD said in a Facebook post . It happened about 7:30 a.m. on Lake Park Drive, police said.

Officers arrived and found the victim in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13. She was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, HCPD said.

A suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to police.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.