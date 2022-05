Every year at the Indy 500, at least one multi-car team is guaranteed to be short on speed and big on questions as to why it was so wide of the mark. So far at the 2022 edition of the event, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has been that team as the trio of Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, and rookie Christian Lundgaard continue to search for what’s been missing since practice started on Tuesday.

