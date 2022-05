A Texas mother doled out dozens of free cheeseburgers to neighbours after her two-year-old son accidentally ordered 31 on her phone.Kelsey Golden said she was working at home on Monday when her son Barrett started “yanking” on her phone to play with it, the mother told CNN.“He likes to look at his reflection,” she said, but on that day “he starts pressing the screen, swinging it around like his arm is a roller coaster”.What she did not realise was that her phone had been unlocked, and that her son was able to order 31 cheeseburgers on DoorDash, a home...

KIDS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO