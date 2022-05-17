ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Herta McLaren F1 testing could lead to practice outings

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton Herta’s testing schedule with McLaren makes him part of a selection process to see if he is the right fit for an FP1 outing later this season. All teams must run a rookie driver – one that hasn’t started more than two grands prix – in free practice on two...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

RACER.com@25: Earnhardt’s Corvette jump-starts the Speedvision era

In this second of three stories relating key moments from RACER.com’s first 25 years, this is the second chapter detailing the development and continuing evolution of RACER.com, as recounted by its founding editor, Bill King. In July 1999, RACER founder Paul Pfanner was approached by cable TV mogul Roger...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

VIDEO: F1-style pitot tubes appear along Indy 500 pitlane

There aren’t a lot of areas left open for NTT IndyCar Series teams to develop as they desire, which makes the appearance of a few new pitot tube designs an interesting thing for tech-minded fans to spot on pit lane at the Indy 500. Take a look at the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Six to watch in the battle for the Indy 500 pole

With 40mph gusts on Fast Friday – the day when the boost is cranked up and the downforce is shaved off in preparation for the battle for the Indianapolis 500 pole – qualifying for the 106th Running could be a 230mph-plus journey into the unknown. There’s a new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

"These are the toughest conditions I've experienced" – Kanaan

Tony Kanaan would like you to know what it’s like to perform simulated Indy 500 qualifying runs while gusts of winds topping 30mph are throwing his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda around the 2.5-mile oval. “I’m gonna ask you to walk, facing forward, don’t look back, and I’m...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Andreas Seidl
racer.com

Drivers weigh in on new Indy qualifying plan

For the fastest drivers during this weekend’s two-day qualifying event for the Indianapolis 500, a new wrinkle will require multiple runs on the ragged edge to vie for pole position. With no bumping to look forward to on Sunday, the former Fast Nine session has been split into an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Indy 500 qualifying weekend schedule

The pace starts to pick up today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where teams are given maximum boost to prepare for two days of qualifying for the Indy 500. Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule, and for a look at the intricate procedures in place for qualifying, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

VIDEO: How IndyCar makes high boost for Indy 500 qualifying

It’s the start of the NTT IndyCar Series’ three fastest days of the year as engine technicians from Chevrolet and Honda dial up the turbocharger boost for Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The practice of moving to high boost — the same 160kpa/23.2psi — with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren F1#In The Car#Spanish Grand Prix#Herta Mclaren F1#Mclaren
racer.com

Sato loses first qualifying attempt for impeding Andretti

Takuma Sato’s first qualifying attempt was voided by the NTT IndyCar Series after the two-time Indy 500 winner was determined to have impeded Marco Andretti during the Andretti Autosport driver’s qualifying attempt. He remained on track in Turns 3 and 4 instead of moving onto the pit entry...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaren, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo bring big updates to Spain

Formula 1 teams have traditionally used the Spanish Grand Prix to introduce significant upgrades to their cars and so it is is this year, with McLaren, Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo leading the way this weekend. In terms of number of updated areas submitted to the FIA, McLaren has the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

SascoSports International/American Challenge leads HSR at Barber

The first race of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics moved the weekend off to a competitive start Friday at Barber Motorsports Park where a flat-out SascoSports International/American Challenge sprint race produced three class winners. The overall and International-class victory went to Larry Ligas who crossed the finish line...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc recovers from spin to take stunning Spanish GP pole

Charles Leclerc delivered a remarkable final lap in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix to take pole position as Max Verstappen’s hopes were ended by a DRS issue. Leclerc spun towards the end of his first attempt as he lost the rear entering the chicane, leaving him without a time on the board and provisionally P10 ahead of the final runs. Despite needing to get a lap on the board, Leclerc pulled out a stunning effort to post a 1:18.750 and go over 0.3s of Verstappen, who had set the pace initially.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Onboard the 488 Challenge Evo at Watkins Glen

Ferrari Challenge makes its third stop of the 2022 season at Watkins Glen International, one of the most historic and challenging circuits on the North American calendar. Driver Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) takes us for a lap in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Watch below or click here.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Aston upgrade in development before Red Bull arrivals

Red Bull’s accusations that intellectual property might have been transferred in the development of Aston Martin’s upgrade package are “very wide of the mark” according to the team’s chief technical officer Andrew Green. Aston Martin unveiled a heavily updated car at the Spanish Grand Prix...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

VeeKay leads Saturday Indy 500 qualifying

The luck of the draw was on display Saturday as the drivers who drew early qualifying numbers were rewarded with the best conditions of the day to set their speeds. Rinus VeeKay went out second and set the fastest four-lap qualifying average on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With a staggering opening lap of 234.702mph, the Dutchman’s No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy continued rocketing around the 2.5-mile oval at 233.655mph to lead the day and earn his place in Sunday’s Fast 12 qualifying session where he and the next 11 drivers on the speed chart vie for pole position. Thanks to the 234.702mph tour, VeeKay also the recorded third-fastest qualifying lap in Indy 500 history.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Know the Track: Watkins Glen

In this weekend’s edition of “Know the Track,” Ferrari Challenge driver Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Westlake) takes us through the tricky and technical Turn 9 at Watkins Glen International. Notable as the slowest corner on an otherwise high-speed track, Matt explains how the tricky cambers and sightlines of the corner require a specific approach to be successful. It is certainly a corner where a lot of time can be gained or lost.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Dixon storms to fastest Indy 500 pole average in history - 234.046mph

Scott Dixon has never heard an explosion of cheers like he did after posting a 234.437mph opening lap on the way to setting the fastest pole speed average in the 106 editions of the Indianapolis 500. The four-time Indy pole winner backed it up with a 234.162mph blast on his second lap, a 233.859mph tour on his third and a closer of 233.726mph to produce a four-lap average of 234.046mph and earn his fifth pole at the Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

K-PAX Racing, Racers Edge, Triarsi take NOLA wins

As the final race of the NOLA Motorsports Park weekend, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS championship provided 90 minutes of solid early-race action, some decisive moves in the final 15 minutes, and tremendous pace across the entire field. Sunday proved also to be a little less stressful compared to Saturday, as the track stayed green for the entirety of the race’s duration.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Evans tops brutal WRC Rally Portugal day one as Seb vs Seb battle ends early

Elfyn Evans mastered a brutal opening leg of the FIA World Rally Championship’s Rally Portugal to lead his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kalle Rovanpera on Friday night. A furious fight in the morning became a matter of survival in the afternoon as heat, dust and punishing rock-strewn roads took a heavy toll on the first gravel rally of the 2022 season, including early exits for two WRC greats, Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Lundgaard happy to play dark horse role as an Indy rookie

Experience is generally an asset at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard is hoping that going into his first Indianapolis 500 without any baggage or preconceptions will be an advantage. “Not growing up in the American culture, I didn’t grow up knowing what this race...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy