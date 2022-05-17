Herta McLaren F1 testing could lead to practice outings

The luck of the draw was on display Saturday as the drivers who drew early qualifying numbers were rewarded with the best conditions of the day to set their speeds. Rinus VeeKay went out second and set the fastest four-lap qualifying average on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With a staggering opening lap of 234.702mph, the Dutchman’s No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy continued rocketing around the 2.5-mile oval at 233.655mph to lead the day and earn his place in Sunday’s Fast 12 qualifying session where he and the next 11 drivers on the speed chart vie for pole position. Thanks to the 234.702mph tour, VeeKay also the recorded third-fastest qualifying lap in Indy 500 history.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO