Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

wamwamfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article37-year-old Jesse Lumm of Linton was arrested Monday on a warrant for a Petition to...

www.wamwamfm.com

WIBC.com

Person Dies In Vigo County Crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.–One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night in Vigo County. State police say that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was going eastbound on Interstate 70, went off the road, and eventually hit a tree. They have confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

White Arrested On Jasper County Warrant

The Carmi Police Department arrested a Fairfield Man following a traffic stop Thursday. Joshua M White, 32, of 718 County Road 2050 E was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a driver and DUI. White was also wanted on a Jasper County warrant for Failure to Appear on a burglary charge. Bond was set at $450. White paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Linton, IN
City
Boonville, IN
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHI

Man in custody after standoff situation in Clay County

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in custody following an hours long standoff situation. It all began just after 2 p.m. Friday Clay City at a home on Main Street. Deputies tell us they were trying to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside the home.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Felon in Knox County Faces Kidnapping & Firearm Charges

Knox County authorities have arrested another wanted felon. On Wednesday, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the suspect vehicle. A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy then located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The victim was able...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Gibson County Authorities Searching for Hit & Run Suspect

Gibson County Authorities are investigating a hit and run. Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are looking for information on a hit and run that happened yesterday morning. A vehicle hit a pole barn and left the scene leaving significant damage behind. They say the incident likely between 7:30...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday near the 2-mile-marker of I-70 E in Vigo Co. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the two-mile marker when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
ICN

Terre Haute man arrested following northside standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is in custody following a standoff on the city's north side Wednesday evening. James J. Ready, 41, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 7:30 p.m. He is charged with domestic battery in presence of child and confinement, both felonies.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One student is dead and several others injured after late night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash involving Washington High School students leaves one dead and several others injured. According to the Knox County Sheriff's office. This happened around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night on US 50 near Robinson Road. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says a 17-year-old male was driving...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP: Suspected heroin dealers arrested in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men suspected of dealing heroin after a large amount of drugs was found at a home. Police say they began investigating 28-year-old Bloomington man Kyle Whitaker after receiving a tip he was involved in dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds person passed out in bar’s parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground. EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

