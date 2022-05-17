ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Intel panel to hold first open UFO hearing in decades

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A House subcommittee will hold the first open congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years Tuesday, with two top Pentagon officials summoned to answer questions.

The House Intelligence Committee’s
Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation (known as C3) will kick off the two-hour public hearing on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” — the official term for UFOs — shortly after 9 a.m.

The panel, chaired by Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), will be joined by Ronald Moultrie, US defense undersecretary for intelligence and security, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence.

Following the open portion of the hearing, the subcommittee and witnesses will retreat behind closed doors for a “closed, classified briefing” off-camera.

The hearing comes nearly a year after a report was released that documented more than 140 cases of UAPs reported by US military pilots since 2004. The report described the unidentified objects as a threat to flight safety and possibly national security, but adding that there was no “single explanation” for their appearance.

Tuesday’s hearing was expected to re-examine the findings of that report, a nine-page “preliminary assessment” compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and a Navy-led task force created in 2020.

Ronald Moultrie, US defense undersecretary for intelligence, will join the subcommittee panel.
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Scott W. Bray serves as the deputy director of naval intelligence.

“The American people deserve full transparency,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said last week.

It will be the first time Congress has taken up the issue in more than a half-century. In the late 60s, then-House Minority Leader (and future President) Gerald Ford spearheaded a pair of hearings on UFO sightings, which the Air Force dismissed as “swamp gas.”

With Post wires

