Orangeburg County deputies searching for ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting that killed child

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg County are working to identify a ‘vehicle of interest’ in a drive-by shooting that killed a child .

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said shots were fired from a vehicle into a home off McClain Street late Friday night. A 6-year-old child, Winston Hunter, was struck by gunfire and died.

Sheriff Ravenell said cameras that are placed near the Woodford shooting captured video of a vehicle leaving the area. It was recorded within minutes of the shooting as it entered Highway 321.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” he said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators have been “working around the clock” to find those responsible for the deadly shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who may recognize the vehicle, should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

