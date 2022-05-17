ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Public Schools Enrollment Could Fall By More Than 1000

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester School Board will be briefed Tuesday on an enrollment report that projects the loss of more than 1000 students over the next 5 years. The current enrollment is around 17,800. The report shows the number could be around 16,500 at the...

