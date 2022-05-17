ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Public Schools Enrollment Could Fall By More Than 1000

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester School Board will be briefed Tuesday on an enrollment report that projects the loss of more than 1000 students over the next 5 years. The current enrollment is around 17,800. The report shows the number could be around 16,500 at the...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

