Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. gives homeless Columbus man his dream day

By Orri Benatar
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An Ohio State football player took an act of kindness and is showing it on social media.

Junior tight end Gee Scott Jr. posted a video on his YouTube channel Sunday where he gives a homeless man Downtown a dream day.

Scott said he encountered a homeless man, named Eugene, who asked him for a dollar while he was driving and while he didn’t give money then, he promised to return in an hour for “a good surprise.”

Scott delivered as he found Eugene on High Street, gave him $510, played catch with him and bought him a night in a hotel room.

It didn’t stop there as Scott gave Eugene a personal haircut, took him to the mall to get clothes and bought him dinner at Arby’s.

