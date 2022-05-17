ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

DELCO Careers — CCRES

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RACop_0fgrWRFk00
CCRES has ample opportunities for local educators; many attach bonuses to successful hires.Image via Yan Krukov at Pexels.

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.

There are numerous advantages to a CCRES career, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs.

CCRES currently has the following open positions.

Personal Care Assistant (PCA)

The Personal Care Assistant (PCA) is a field employee position, working all student days during the school calendar year. The starting rate for this role is a generous $20 per hour.

PCAs provide one-to-one assistance to children/adolescents with emotional and behavior disorders in the school setting, based on medical needs of the client. Prompt intervention is also a key skill, to address issues of behavior management, conflict resolution, and anger management.

Success in this career also hinges on peer interaction skills based on IEP goals or school-supplied behavioral treatment plans provided by an educator or a Behavior Specialist Consultant. 

Learn more about the Personal Care Assistant position.

Behavior Consultant/Behavior Analyst/BCBA

The CCRES hire for these roles will be welcomed with a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000.

BC/BA/BCBA professionals write and monitor individual treatment plans for children diagnosed with behavioral and mental health disorders such Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD).

They also aid in the development of adaptive skills, enabling children to take a more positive role in school, home, and community settings.

Further, they provide prescribed behavioral consultation to the family and/or school; train Behavioral Health Technicians (BHTs) in appropriate therapeutic interventions; write functional behavior assessments (FBAs); and attend to cases for an authorized two- to three-hour period per week, based on family medical necessity.

Over time, BC/BA/BCBA professionals build and manage a caseload of multiple clients.

Learn more about the Behavior Consultant/Behavior Analyst/BCBA opening.

Direct Support Professional (DSP): Downingtown

The Direct Support Professional (DSP) is a direct service (face-to-face) provider in the adult day program. He or she supports consumers in community settings using a person-centered planning approach to assist individuals in acquiring, maintaining, and improving self-help, domestic, socialization, and adaptive skills.

The DSP opportunity is a Monday-to-Friday position, covering 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is, however, an opportunity to flex working hours with another DSP professional, covering two to three days apiece over a Monday-to-Friday period.

The role operates out of Downingtown’s Achieve Program, located at 150 E. Pennsylvania Ave.

Incumbents receive 11 paid holidays annually.

Learn more about the Direct Support Professional position.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Downingtown, PA
DELCO.Today

Plans to Toll Girard Point Bridge Still Around but Halted for Now by Judge

A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll the Girard Point Bridge and eight other interstate bridges in Pennsylvania, writes Marc Levy for NBC 10. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to stop all studies, right-of-way acquisitions, construction, contract work, hearings, meetings, or spending regarding the use of tolls to pay for work at the nine bridges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Behavior Management#Mental Health Disorders#Delco Careers#Ccrescareer#Success
DELCO.Today

P.I.T. in Media Hosts May 21 Summer Virtual Open House

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology is hosting a Summer Virtual Open House Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, for people wanting to find out more about what this local nonprofit college can offer. Your education at P.I.T. is all about your success — with outstanding professional programs; small,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Jobs
DELCO.Today

See How Delaware County Voted in Tuesday’s Primary

While results are still too close to call statewide in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate GOP Primary race, here in Delaware County, voters generally gave clear indications of who they wanted as their candidates for the General Election in November. Among the unofficial results were several uncontested races. Here is what...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy