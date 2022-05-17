ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Denied: HS athletes cannot profit off name, image, likeness

By Clay LePard, Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrW2G_0fgrWOqn00

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday morning that its proposal that would have allowed athletes in their member schools to profit off their name, image and likeness failed to pass under the latest referendum vote. More than 800 principals from across the state were eligible to vote on the matter. The proposal failed by a margin of 538 to 254.

The proposal, which can be viewed here, would not have allowed athletes to partner with businesses tied to alcohol, gambling or drug use, but they could have promoted all sorts of businesses and brands—from the local pizza shop to a national brand and everything in between.

"With approximately 70% voting no, it seems the time is not right for NIL at Ohio high schools, Joe Vasalotti, coordinator of athletics for Akron Public Schools, said. "I've heard concerns from principals and athletic directors about the potential administrative supervision of NIL and pressure student-athletes might feel to attend schools that provide better 'marketing opportunities' than others."

Under the proposal, there was no limit to how much a teenager could bring in when it comes to endorsements.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a news release. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination.”

It's worth noting that in addition to high schools, some OHSAA member schools are middle schools. Ute previously told News 5 that if the proposal were to pass, those 7th and 8th-grade students in participating OHSAA middle schools would also be eligible to participate and benefit from NIL endorsements.

How We Got Here

Just last year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling freed up college athletes to make money while in school, creating a brand new industry for marketing and endorsements.

Last month, several administrators gathered in Northeast Ohio to learn what that would look like if a proposal rule change with the Ohio High School Athletic Association were to pass, where many voiced their concerns about the the immediate implementation if the proposal were to pass.

“There was a lot of concern about timing; if this passes, it’s literally effective today,” said Dr. Scott Grant, founder of Triple Threat Leadership and NIL-Education.com.

Triple Threat Leadership helps schools with positive social media presentation and branding, while NIL-education.com helps athletic directors understand the space.

“I don’t take a stance, I don’t take a side, but I was really nervous about what would happen if this was thrown on Athletic Directors’ plates so quickly,” he added.

Ohio was one of a dozen states considering the measure and would have joined a handful that already allow it.

In an interview last month , Braly Keller at Opendorse, a nationally recognized NIL marketing company that connects brands with athletes, told News 5 they're seeing a shift spread across the country.

Opendorse
A breakdown of where each state stands when it comes to NIL legislation as of April 25, 2022, as compiled by Opendorse. To view the full report, click here.

Keller told News 5 that 70% of their deals take place in the social media space, meaning NIL deals aren’t just for athletes dominating on the court or between the end zones, but also online.

"It’s that combination of high caliber athletes and high followed athletes that businesses have been looking for," he added.

Keller told News 5 that over the next two months, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Minnesota, Delaware and Oregon are also expected to vote on similar proposals.

Name, Image, Likeness...and LeBron

Coach Dru Joyce brings quite the perspective on name, image, and likeness as the basketball coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, coaching LeBron James.

He’s seen how the spotlight can shine a little brighter for some athletes in high school, and admits things would have been different if NIL was allowed during that memorable era in the early 2000s.

News 5
In May 2003, after it was announced the Cleveland Cavaliers would have the #1 overall pick, Lebron James held a news conference where he openly touted, as a high school student, his endorsement deal with Nike, saying ‘I'm so excited about being a Nike guy and I just felt that that was the best fit for me.’

“It was difficult to manage then and had you added this to it, I don't know how I would have survived,” Joyce said.

When Joyce learned that OHSAA was looking into possibly allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, he said he wasn't necessarily looking forward to it, but knew it was time to start researching and planning for what’s next.

“I think that families should see this as a question mark: It’s not necessarily good or bad, it’s just we haven’t figured it out,” he explained. “We haven’t figured out how to implement it in high school and in a way that would be beneficial to all those involved. We’re not going to get away from this. It’s going to come back and if we haven’t thought through it, it can be a nightmare for someone.”

Joyce added he worries about Ohio missing out on marquee athletes who could end up going to other states with more favorable NIL policies. At the same time, he admits social media has made it harder to put the team first.

"What we talk about here is no one is bigger than team," he explained. "It’s all about the team. That's become a lot more difficult to sell to young athletes because everyone has a brand now."

What's Next

In a conversation Tuesday afternoon with News 5, Ute said that the earliest another NIL proposal could be considered would be next spring, adding that he would not commit to that definitely happening at this time.

"We’re going to continue to talk to our member schools and watch how it unfolds not just at the college level but across the country with other states that have already adopted this," he said.

Grant added that he expects many schools to continue preparing for how they will handle NIL once it does pass, whether that's next year or in a couple years.

"NIL is a driver for life skills that this kids need to learn what applications are: personal branding and social media, contracts, entrepreneurship," he added. "High school level schools will win when they integrate applications of NIL life skills into their curriculum structure."

To view a full list of OHSAA items up for referendum vote, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio can penalize cities for using traffic cameras, state Supreme Court rules: The Wake Up for Friday, May 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A very warm weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio. Highs today will be around 90 degrees, with showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 33 mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s, but showers are likely. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Oregon State
Akron, OH
Education
Akron, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Formerly incarcerated Ohio residents eligible for free manufacturing training

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — RecoveryWorks, a Robert C. Byrd Institute initiative to provide industry training and manufacturing job opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals affected by the opioid epidemic, will launch a new class June 8 in Huntington. The free four-week educational program is open to individuals in West Virginia, Ohio...
HUNTINGTON, WV
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Abortion ban hearing in Ohio gets unsurprisingly heated

A committee hearing for the latest effort in banning abortion started with a warning on Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. That warning, which came from committee Chair Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro, noted that both witnesses and lawmakers needed to maintain "decorum" and treat the others with respect. Noting that it was a passionate and emotional topic, he did say that they would have security boot people out for disrupting the hearing.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dru Joyce
wyso.org

Ohio House approves second round of federal COVID relief funds

Ohio lawmakers in the House voted to release another round of federal stimulus dollars in relation to COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than $420 million is earmarked for local governments around Ohio with a population of under 50,000 people. Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said this is a second round of...
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns re-signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back Jadeveon Clowney to complement the pass-rush opposite of Myles Garrett, re-signing the defensive end after weeks of waiting to see if they could get a deal done, a league source confirmed to News 5.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#College Athletes#School Principal#Highschoolsports#Nil#Akron Public Schools#Ohsaasports
barbertonherald.com

New high school coming

At their latest committee work session, Barberton City Council met the principal of Barberton’s new high school. Matt Arshnikoff introduced himself and his institution, Towpath Trail High School. “We’re a dropout recovery school,” Arshnikoff said. “We’re not here to take anything away from Barberton High School. We’re here for...
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Nike
WKYC

US Marshals: 2 missing Akron children found safe in South Florida

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals say they have safely located two young children weeks after they went missing from their hometown of Akron. The kids, ages 8 and 12, were found late Thursday morning in Miami, Florida, with their mother, who had officially lost custody back on May 3 "due to serious mental health issues and concern for the children's safety." The mother refused to comply with the court order, with police detectives later determining she had fled with the kids out of state.
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy